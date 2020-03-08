U.P. child rights panel visits Muzaffarnagar

A team of the Uttar Pradesh child rights body has visited Muzaffarnagar district to inquire into the alleged atrocities on children in violence during protests against the amended citizenship law last December.

The team, led by Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Vishesh Gupta and member Jaya Singh, visited the affected area and recorded statements of some people.

They has visited the Sadat hostel and Islamia Inter College on Arya Samaj Road, where violence took place.

SC directive

Talking to reporters on Saturday evening, Mr. Gupta said the team had visited on the directive of the Supreme Court in connection with alleged atrocities on children during the violence on December 20. It would submit its report to the apex court through the State government.