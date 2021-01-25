U.P. ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case.
The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open bank accounts from which money was used for criminal activities, the ATS said in a statement.
The Chinese nationals have been identified as Pochnli Tengli and Xu Xunfu, and they were held from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday, the ATS said.
"The U.P. ATS had earlier issued Red Corner Notices and Blue Corner Notices against the duo. Both the Chinese nationals were arrested on Saturday on the basis of evidence following an investigation into the money laundering case,” it added.
A Red Corner Notice is a kind of international arrest warrant for fugitives where Interpol requests its member countries to arrest or detain them, while a Blue Corner Notice is an enquiry notice.
