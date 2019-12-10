‘Unwell’ Pankaja Munde skips BJP meet in Aurangabad

Former minister Pankaja Munde, who is reportedly sulking since her defeat in the October 21 Assembly elections, on Monday remained absent for the BJP’s regional level meeting in Aurangabad.

State unit BJP president Chandrakant Patil, however, said Ms. Munde was absent with prior permission as she was unwell.

“I have spoken to Pankaja before coming to Aurangabad for the meeting. She is ill. Moreover, preparations are going on for the December 12 rally. She remained absent with prior permission,” Mr. Patil told reporters.

The senior BJP leader said he would meet Ms. Munde in her hometown Parli in Beed district after two days.

Ms. Munde, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, had caused a flutter with her social media post on her future political journey in view of the “altered political scenario” in Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena has formed a government with the support of NCP and Congress after snapping ties with former ally BJP.

Ms. Munde, a former minister, had also appealed to her supporters to assemble at Gopinathgad — a memorial of her late father — in Beed on December 12, his birth anniversary.

She had also removed the word “BJP” from her Twitter bio, triggering speculation about her future in the BJP.

However, Ms. Munde later clarified that she was not leaving the BJP and that defection was not in her blood.

Meanwhile, Mr. Patil accused former ally Shiv Sena of abandoning “Hindutva” for the sake of power.

“The Shiv Sena has abandoned the agenda of Hindutva and joined hands with the Opposition parties,” he said.

Mr. Patil said the BJP will contest the upcoming elections to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on its own.

He said the BJP and the Sena had worked together in Aurangabad and also contested elections as pre-poll allies.

“We have ruled this civic body together and carried out development works. But now the BJP will contest separately,” he added.

Khadse in Delhi

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the State leadership post-Assembly polls, left for Delhi on Monday to meet central leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move.

Mr. Khadse resigned as revenue minister of the erstwhile BJP government in 2016 over land grab allegations.

The 67-year old, who has been vocal of late against some of the party’s decisions after the BJP’s below par show in the October Assembly results, was denied a ticket.

“Mr. Khadse has sought appointment with senior leaders of the BJP in Delhi. The chief talking point of his meeting would be about ending his alienation in the party,” said a close aide of the former minister.

The aide claimed Mr. Khadse’s treatment by the party was causing “unrest” in the OBC leadership, and this, too, may be discussed with Delhi leaders.