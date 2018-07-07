Unnao rape case: BJP MLA’s brother charged in connection with death of victim’s father

Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. His brother Atul Singh Sengar has been chargesheeted in the case regarding the death of the victim’s father. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday named Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother in the chargesheet in connection with the death of the father of the minor gang-rape victim of Unnao.

The CBI filed the chargesheet against five accused, including the Bangermau MLA’s brother Atul Singh Sengar. The other accused in the death case of the minor’s father are Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu and Shashi Pratap Singh, all residents of Sarai Thok Makhi in Unnao district. The face charges of murder and criminal intimidation, among others.

The FIR has invoked Sections 302, 147, 148, 149, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The father of the minor rape victim died in April while in judicial custody, allegedly of injuries suffered during an assault by the MLA’s brother and his aides. The MLA is an accused in the gang-rape case and is currently in jail.

According to the complaint by the victim’s wife, on April 3, when her husband had come down from Delhi to attend court in Unnao in connection with his daughter’s rape case, the MLA’s brother and his aides abused him and brutally assaulted him after rounding him up in front of their house. The minor victim’s father sustained serious injuries in the assault and died in judicial custody after he was picked up by the police in connection with an FIR on possession of illegal arms lodged by the MLA’s brother.

After the post-mortem, a three-member panel of doctors concluded that prima facie the minor’s father had died due to “shock and septicemia” caused by “peritonitis and ascending colon perforation.”

The body had 14 ante-mortem injury marks, most of them abrasions, contusions and blunt-type injuries. The CBI said it was also probing the MLA’s links to the death.