Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents President’s Colour to Haryana Police

February 15, 2023 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that after the revocation of special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, there has been a drastic reduction in terrorist incidents, and tourism has got a fillip.

He was speaking at a State-level function at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal, where he presented the President’s Colour to the State Police in recognition of its exceptional service. The President’s Colour is a special flag given to a military, paramilitary or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services to the nation. A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform. It is given to the police after a review of 25 years of continuous service and service with valour and dedication.

The Union Home Minister presented the award on behalf of the President. Droupadi Murmu. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, and Home Minister Anil Vij were also present at the occasion.

Mr. Shah paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserved Police Force personnel who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian Security Forces in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

“The supreme and indomitable sacrifice made by these brave soldiers will always be written in golden letters in the history of Indian Security Forces,” said Mr. Shah.

“After the abrogation of [special status given under] Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a drastic reduction in terrorist incidents. Tourism in this area has also increased. Besides this, there has been peace in the northeastern States as well. Left-wing extremism has been curbed to a great extent,” he said.

Mr. Shah said that Haryana Police is now among one of the 10 States in the country to receive the President’s insignia. Earlier, this prestigious honour has been received by the police of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam.

“In the last one year, the Haryana Police, along with the Central agencies, Punjab Police, Delhi Police, and Rajasthan Police, has achieved huge success in eliminating many interState gangs,” he said.

The Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established the Police Technology Mission under the Ministry of Home Affairs to technologically strengthen the security forces across the country. “All the ranks and cadres will impart training under this mission,” he said.