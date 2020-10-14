Union Cabinet approves ₹520-crore package under NRLM for Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 14 approved a special package of ₹520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Addressing a press conference, Mr. Javadekar said the package will ensure sufficient funds under the mission to both the Union Territories. The decision is in line with Centre’s aim to universalise all centrally-sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a time-bound manner, he said.
NRLM aims to enable the rural poor to increase household income through sustainable livelihood enhancements and improved access to financial services.
