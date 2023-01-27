ULFA, the last hurdle on path to peace: Assam CM

January 27, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) faction led by its military chief Paresh Baruah was the last hurdle in the government’s efforts to ensure complete peace in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The faction calls itself ULFA (Independent) or ULFA (I).

Speaking at an event in Guwahati to mark the 74th Republic Day, he appealed to the extremist group to join the mainstream for “Assam to become an island of peace”.

Mr. Sarma said the situation in Assam today had vastly improved from what it was 30 years ago when Mr. Baruah had chosen the path of armed struggle.

“I don’t question anyone’s patriotism but the new generation has the right to get a peaceful Assam. Time has changed and so has the mindset of the people. The ULFA should not be immune to this change,” he said, hoping that the members of the outfit would give peace a chance soon.

Underlining the peace deals with several extremist groups, the Chief Minister said “irreconcilable” differences had come in the way of resolving issues with the ULFA (I).

He had earlier said talking to Mr. Baruah was not an issue but the extremist leader was adamant about discussing on his terms. “He wants to only talk about Assam’s independence but I have taken an oath to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India,” he had said.

“If the people of Assam can give him the confidence that nobody will call him a betrayer if he drops the demand of sovereignty, it might change his mindset,” Mr. Sarma had said.

The ULFA (I) operates from the Sagaing Division of Myanmar although Mr. Baruah was said to be enjoying the hospitality of China in Ruili, close to the border with Myanmar.