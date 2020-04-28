Uddhav Thackeray speaks to Yogi Adityanath on murder of two saints in UP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the murder of two saints in UP’s Bulandshahar.

“I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath regarding the incident and expressed deepest concern about the same,” said Mr Thackeray.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister added that he informed his counterpart in UP about the strict action taken by Maharashtra police and arrests made in the similar incident few weeks ago. “I am sure that you will do the same. While we support each other in such times, I am sure that no attempt will be made to communalise the incident,” he added.

Mr. Adityanath had called Mr Thackeray after the Palghar mob lynching incident in Maharashtra where three persons, two of Saints, were lynched by the mob over the rumour of them being thieves.

Several right-wing outfits termed it as an attack on Hindu priests and State's Home Minister had to issue statement specifically mentioning that the incident has no communal angle and it happened over rumours spread in the area.