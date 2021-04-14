Udaipur institution gets global aid for prosthetics and orthotics

₹1.34 crore received for starting central fabrication unit

An Udaipur-based charitable institution has received a global grant worth ₹1.34 crore for starting a central fabrication unit to manufacture and supply prosthetics and orthotics with computer-aided design technology for differently abled persons. The artificial limbs will be distributed free of cost through camps to be organised at remote places all over the country.

The Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), engaged in corrective surgeries and manufacture of artificial limbs at its workshop, will use the integrated computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) platform for fabrication of prosthetics with precision. The new unit will meet the distinct requirements of each differently abled person.

NSS president Prashant Agarwal told The Hindu on Tuesday that the grant from the U.S. was facilitated by a campaign led by children in Atlanta, capital of Georgia, since 2019 to raise funds through community service. Children sold sodas, tea, samosas, popcorn and explained about the project by giving “hugs for free”.

Fund raising

Before the Rotary International offered the grant to NSS, the Seva Project launched for raising funds accumulated $40,000 by connecting Indian-American singer and inspirational speaker Sparsh Shah with the drive to support the institution. Seventeen-year-old Sparsh, a resident of New Jersey, has a rare brittle bone disorder.

Mr. Agarwal said the new central fabrication unit would enable the differently abled to be a part of the mainstream society and create new opportunities for them in the near future.