GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UCC draft gets Uttarakhand Cabinet approval on eve of special Assembly session

February 04, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The final draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet here, paving the way for its tabling in the State Assembly whose special four-day session begins here on February 5.

The Cabinet passed the UCC draft at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on February 4.

The final draft of the UCC running into 740 pages in four volumes was submitted to Mr. Dhami here on February 2 by a five-member panel headed by retired judge of the Supreme Court Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The special session of the Assembly has been convened especially to pass the legislation on the UCC. The approval by the State Cabinet was necessary for its introduction in the House.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / laws

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.