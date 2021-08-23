Two TRF militants killed in Srinagar encounter

‘It is a big success for the security forces,’ says IGP Vijay Kumar

Two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), including its ‘commander’, were killed in a brief encounter in Srinagar city on Monday afternoon.

The police said the duo was killed in “a brief exchange of fire” in Aloochi Bagh. They were identified as ‘commander’ Abbas Sheikh and his ‘second in command’ Saqib Manzoor.

“It is a big success for the security forces,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

In list of top wanted

The slain militants were among those in the list of top wanted of the police. It was made public recently.

Sheikh, 45, was a top militant from south Kashmir’s Kulgam. According to the police, he was arrested twice but rejoined militancy. Manzoor was a militant from Srinagar’s Barazulla area.

“They were involved in attacks on policemen,” the police said.

Mr. Kumar said that after getting specific inputs from the Army about the movement of the duo, 10 policemen in civvies cordoned off the area.

“There was firing from the militants, which was retaliated, leading to the encounter. Subsequently, the duo was killed,” he added.