Two priests found dead on temple premises in Bulandshahr, suspect arrested

One suspect has been arrested for the murder of two priests in a Bulandshahr village in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The murders sent shockwaves in the region as it reminded locals of the Palghar lynching incident in Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the gruesome murder and directed police to take quick action.

According to Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, the chowkidar of the village Pagona under Anoopshahr police station found the bodies of two priests, Sher Singh, 45, and Jagdishdas 55, on the Shiv temple premises around 5 a.m.

“The villagers said Murari, a drug addict who belongs to a scheduled caste, had stolen the priests’ ‘chimta’ (tongs) on Sunday and the priests had admonished him in abusive language. He was nabbed from the neighbouring village, 2 km away, in an inebriated state and without clothes. He is not in a state to give a statement. An FIR has been registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC,” said Mr. Singh.

In the FIR, chowkidar Aminchand stated that he saw Murari running away with a sword and he made noises, following which villagers pursued him.