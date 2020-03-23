Other States

Two new virus cases in Haryana

Two fresh cases of COVID-19, one each in Palwal and Panipat, were reported in Haryana on Monday taking the total number in the State to 14. However, no new positive cases were reported in Gurugram.

Eight cases have been reported in Gurugram so far, two in Panipat and one each in Sonepat, Faridabad, Panchkula and Palwal. A total of 312 samples have been sent for examination so far and the results for 73 are awaited.

