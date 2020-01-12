Citizenship Amendment Act: Two more Northeast MPs under pressure

After K.G. Kenye of Nagaland, two more MPs from the Northeastern States are under pressure for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), an extremist group, has threatened to take punitive action against Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura for supporting the CAA. Mr. Tripura is one of the two BJP MPs from the State. He is the sitting Lok Sabha MP for Tripura East, reserved for the tribal people.

A majority of 19 tribes in Tripura fear the CAA will bring more non-tribal people, especially Bengali-speaking Hindus, into the State. The tribal people are in a minority in the State.

“The NLFT has reportedly issued a threat letter. We are looking into the matter, and have ensured adequate security,” a Tripura police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga has also been facing protests in the State capital Aizawl.

He represents the Mizo National Front, which rules the State and which is a constituent of the BJP-fronted North East Democratic Alliance.

On January 8, the Naga People’s Front suspended Mr. Kenye from the primary membership of the party after he voted for the CAA in the Rajya Sabha. The NPF is in the opposition in the State, where the BJP is in power in partnership with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.