Two miscreants loot 50 kg onions in Uttar Pradesh

Two persons on a bike allegedly looted 50 kg of onions in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Monday.
The incident happened when a rickshaw puller was going to deliver onions to a hotel.
“According to the report, Yamuna, a rickshaw puller, was carrying six sacks of onions to a hotel in Golghar area,” the police said. “As he reached the Alahdadpur trisection, a man came before his rickshaw. Meanwhile, two persons came on a motorcycle from behind and looted a sack of onions.”
“The shopkeeper Feroze Ahmad Raein has given a written complaint to the police post in-charge, but the FIR will be lodged only after investigation,” Circle Officer, Kotwali, V. P. Singh said. The CCTV footage was being scanned to verify the report.
Theft of onions have been reported in several parts of the country since the prices of the vegetable skyrocketed.
