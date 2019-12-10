Other States

Two miscreants loot 50 kg onions in Uttar Pradesh

Onion thefts are on the rise as price of the vegetable soars. Photo for representational purpose.

Onion thefts are on the rise as price of the vegetable soars. Photo for representational purpose.   | Photo Credit: G. R. N. Somashekar

more-in

Two persons on a bike allegedly looted 50 kg of onions in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Monday.

The incident happened when a rickshaw puller was going to deliver onions to a hotel.

“According to the report, Yamuna, a rickshaw puller, was carrying six sacks of onions to a hotel in Golghar area,” the police said. “As he reached the Alahdadpur trisection, a man came before his rickshaw. Meanwhile, two persons came on a motorcycle from behind and looted a sack of onions.”

“The shopkeeper Feroze Ahmad Raein has given a written complaint to the police post in-charge, but the FIR will be lodged only after investigation,” Circle Officer, Kotwali, V. P. Singh said. The CCTV footage was being scanned to verify the report.

Theft of onions have been reported in several parts of the country since the prices of the vegetable skyrocketed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
theft & burglary
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 11:57:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-miscreants-loot-50-kg-onions-in-uttar-pradesh/article30264881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY