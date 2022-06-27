Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter, say police

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF near border outpost in Jammu

Two militants were killed in an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, while one Pakistani intruder was killed near the border in Jammu’s R.S. Pora on Monday.

The police identified the slain militants as Zubair Ahmad Mir and Idrees Ahmad Dar from Qaimoh and Kulpora in Kulgam.

As per police records, both the terrorists were categorised, and involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces, the police said.

“Mir was active since August, 2021, and was trying to revive the terror group by recruiting and motivating the youth, including terrorist Idrees Ahmad, to join terror folds,” the police said.

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar termed this operation as “as an important one because of the location of the encounter site”. “It is very close to the national highway, which is a yatra route. The Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT has been issuing threats to Yatra,” IGP Kumar said.

The two unidentified militants were killed during a search operation in Nowpora-Kherpora locality of Trubji area of Kulgam. The police said the operation against hiding militants is ongoing in the area.

The militants, who opened fire on the security forces, were trapped during an anti-militancy operation carried out following a tip off about the movement of militants.

Earlier in the day, an intruder was shot dead by the personnel of the Border Security Forces (BSF) near a border outpost on the International Border in R.S. Pora’s Baquarpur in Jammu.

“At about 12:10 a.m., BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the general area of the Baquarpur border outpost. Left with no option, our troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing,” the BSF said.

The BSF said the domination party noticed that the person was coming from the Pakistani side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence.

“Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence,” the BSF said.

After the operation, the BSF checked the area and found the dead body of the Pakistani intruder very close to the fence.

“Nothing was recovered from him. The body was handed over to police for further disposal,” the BSF said.