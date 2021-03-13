Two lakh looted from a bank in Kashmir

The incident took place at the Grameen Bank located at Ogmuna area of Kunzer in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Unknown persons looted over ₹2 lakh from a bank in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday.

"The robbery case is being investigated. The bank manager claimed that he had gone to offer Friday prayers when the money was looted," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said.

The incident took place at the Grameen Bank located at Ogmuna area of Kunzer in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The police are also investigating the claims of the bank officials that "some masked pistol-borne men looted the cash".

Preliminary reports suggested that there was no bank guard deployed when the incident took place and no CCTV cameras were installed in the branch.