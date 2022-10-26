Two injured in shootout in Agartala, police arrest two suspects

The shootout incident outside a restaurant on Tuesday night caused panic and fear among residents in Agartala.

The city police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shootout incident outside a restaurant that left two men critically wounded. Two vehicles used in the attack were also seized by the pre-dawn raids by them.

The shootout incident that occurred Tuesday night caused panic and fear among residents in Agartala. The Opposition has blamed ‘total lawlessness’ in the State and demanded action against the ‘mafia gangs’.

Assailants opened fire from small weapons after some youths came out out from the restaurant located on the airport road at Natunnagar. Two of them sustained critical bullet injuries and were shifted to a private hospital.

Police said, they have arrested Prabhakar Ghosh and Santosh Das based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. Ghosh is the secretary of the Bharat Ratna Club, organiser of the highest funded Durga puja festival in the state.

The attackers came in two vehicles which were seized by the police.

The victims and accused persons are residents of the Natunagar and surrounding places under the MBB Airport Police Station, police added.

A search is on to nab the other members of the gang who were involved in the crime.