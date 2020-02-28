Two held for ‘thrashing’ farmer to death over drawing water from well in Bundelkhand

The Chhatarpur Police has arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing a farmer to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday over a water dispute in the parched Bundelkhand region.

Hareram Mishra and Jagprasad Mishra along with their father thrashed to death Mohan Patel in Mahjguwan village over drawing water for irrigation from a well, said the police.

“Five years ago, the victim bought part of their field, and a well separates their properties. They agreed to use its water alternatively,” said Jaswant Singh, Bamitha police station incharge. “The accused had been drawing water for three days when the victim wanted to take his turn. This led to a dispute.”

The three men landed lathis and rods on Patel, who died while being taken to hospital by family, said Mr. Singh. The post mortem report has revealed he died due to excessive bleeding caused by injuries inflicted by hard and blunt objects.

The accused told the police that Patel assaulted them first, instigating them. “However, there are no witnesses to support this claim,” said Mr. Singh. The police have registered a case under section 302 [punishment for murder] of the Indian Penal Code, and were searching for the third accused.

Ruling out scarcity of water in the area, Mr. Singh said, “The dispute ensued following a breach of agreement. There is Ken river nearby, and the water level is good too. Still, farmers draw water from wells in the absence of canals.”

The incident comes merely 10 days after forest officials shot dead a Dalit man while his family drew water from a handpump in Shivpuri district.