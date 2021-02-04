Two elephants run over by speeding train in Odisha

Two elephants were run over by a speeding goods train in Odisha’s Sundargarh district in the early hours of Thursday.
The incident took place close to Mahipani near Bisra in the district when a goods train hit two elephants that were separated from their herd.
This is the third train accident leading to the death of elephants in Odisha in the past three months.
The Odisha Forest department blamed the Indian Railways for the mishap. According sources in the Forest Department, the Railway Division was warned about the presence of a 15-member elephant herd in the Mahipani area two days ago.
On Wednesday evening, another caution message was also said to have been delivered to the Railways on the movement of elephants in the area, requesting trains be slowed down while passing through Mahipani, said the Rourkela Forest Division.
However, the goods train was moving at such a high speed that the carcass of one of the elephants was dragged along the track for 500 metres, and its body parts were strewn everywhere.
On December 5, an elephant died on the spot when it was hit by the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Intercity Express in the Jujumura area of Sambalpur district. After a fortnight, another elephant was killed when it was hit by Puri-Surat Express train on the outskirts of Sambalpur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath