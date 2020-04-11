Two die after dyke of Reliance power plant’s fly ash pond breaches in Madhya Pradesh

Two people died and four were missing after a dyke of a fly ash pond of Reliance’s Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Singrauli breached on Friday evening, causing spillage on several acres of agricultural fields.

“The breach occurred owing to the negligence of the plant. There are no villages which have been directly affected, and the ash has flown through a channel to the Rihand dam,” said Singrauli District Collector K.V.S. Choudary.

The bodies of the two were found at a distance from the breach site. “A National Disaster Response Force team from Varanasi of 30 rescuers is searching for the missing,” said Mr. Choudary. Those swept away were inside their houses, near the pond, at the time of the incident.

The administration would conduct a survey of the damaged areas and secure compensation for those affected from the power project, he added.

After the incident, the district administration ordered the affected villagers be provided with immediate relief, including shelter and food.

“Three months ago, we staged a sit-in for 24 days outside the Reliance plant. We flagged the breach could happen any time to the authorities. Reliance had given in writing that it won’t happen. And even the administration had verified it,” said a local.

In October last year, a similar breach occurred near a power plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation in the district. Mr. Choudary then had asked all coal-based power plants to strengthen their dykes.