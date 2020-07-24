Two CPI (Maoist) cadre gunned down in Odisha

Two suspected Naxalites were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Thursday.

“Left wing extremists opened fire on a Special Operations Group and the District Voluntary Force of Odisha Police in Kandhamal district. Personnel resorted to retaliatory firing in which two left wing extremists died,” said Odisha Director General of Police Abhay.

After the exchange of fire stopped, two bodies, one male and one female, were recovered from the spot. There was no report of any casualty or injury on the Odisha Police’s side.

Security forces recovered one INSAS rifle, one carbine and two country-made weapons from the spot.

“We once again appeal to members of the CPI (Maoist) to lay down arms and surrender. The Odisha government has a generous surrender and rehabilitation policy,” said the DGP.

On July 5, Odisha Police had gunned down four left wing extremist cadre near the Tumudibandh area of Kandhamal, which was dubbed as its biggest success in a single operation. Never before had so many top Maoist cadre died in a single operation.

There was one State committee member, a divisional committee member and one area committee member among the deceased. On July 6, another Naxalite was killed in the same area.

The Union Home Secretary, in a letter to Odisha’s Chief Secretary and DGP, had complimented the team of officers and men of the State Police for successful operation in Kandhamal in which four lef wing extremists were eliminated. He applauded the Odisha Police in conducting the operation in a professional manner without any casualty.

Thursday’s encounter is considered significant as it came days before Martyr’s Week, which is observed by the CPI (Maoist) from July 28 to August 3. During this time, left wing extremists try to attack security forces and establishments to bolster the morale of their cadre.