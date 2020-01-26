Two arrested for double murder in West Bengal

Two persons were on Saturday arrested in connection with the murder of two women in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said.

The bodies were found near a brick kiln on Friday with their clothes dishevelled, sparking speculation that they might have been raped.

Based on an FIR lodged by the brother of the victims with Kultali police station on Friday evening, the women were identified as cousins, both aged around 30. “One of the woman’s in-laws has been arrested in the case,” Baruipur SP Rashid Munir Khan said.

A preliminary investigation found that she had filed a maintenance suit against her husband, who is the prime accused in the case. The woman and her cousin had visited her in-laws’ residence in Uttar Budokhali village on January 23, he said.

“Both were killed on the banks of Piyali river the same day. We can confirm whether they were raped only after getting the post-mortem reports,” Mr. Khan said.