Triservice exercise ‘Bull Strike’ conducted at Nicobar Islands

The operation location was very close to the Strait of Malacca

The armed forces conducted a joint tri-service exercise ‘Bull Strike’ at the Teressa Island in the Nicobar group of islands located close to the strategic Strait of Malacca.

The exercise was conducted by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) from November 3 to 5 involving the three Services components of ANC, elements of the Army’s Parachute Brigade, Navy commandos MARCOS and Special Forces, the Army said.

“The exercise was carried out to validate and rehearse operational plans and contingencies in a realistic tactical setting under the overall command and control of the ANC,” the statement said. With the ongoing standoff, the Navy has been keeping a close watch on the movement of the Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean and the strategic waterways into the IOR.

The major training activities comprised combat free fall and para drop from strategic lift aircraft C-130 by a company of Para Commandos from the mainland, action by MARCOS and special heli borne operations by the Army Ghatak Platoons, the Army said. Troops were mobilised for amphibious landing, in close co-ordination with the para drop of special forces, it said.