Tripura may ease lockdown restrictions after April 20

The Tripura government will ease some restrictions after April 20 if people adhere to the conditions of the national lockdown. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday gave a hint of slackening the curbs in a statement where he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown until May 3.

“The Prime Minister has spoken of the need of maintaining strict measures to enforce the lockdown till April 20. We will consider easing some restrictions if people are found adhering to the restrictions for another week,” he said.

He appreciated the people at large for their support in the fight against the deadly virus and hoped to garner their support till the health situation became normal.

Only two positive cases — a 44-year-old woman and 32-year-old man — have been detected in Tripura, the secondmost populated State in the northeast after Assam. Over 10,000 people were quarantined and many have completed the quarantine period.