Tripura government extends lockdown till August 4 as cases continue to surge

The Tripura government has extended the lockdown for another week as the novel coronavirus cases continued to register a surge. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced the decision on Wednesday evening and said the measure was needed to check the spread of infections and complete an ongoing door-to-door health survey.
The Chief Minister regretted that residents of some interior localities had prevented health teams from conducting the survey and to perform spot tests on people with COVID-19 symptoms. Calling such disruptions ‘unfortunate’, Mr. Deb urged upon people to cooperate with the survey.
“You have now one more week for check-up at your homes. If you don’t come forward to join the survey, you will be at loss if you are already exposed to the ailment.”
The cases soared to 4,298 with the official update last made available on Tuesday night while 17 patients had died from the decease.
Police officer tests positive
A police officer, who was part of a security team attached to the Chief Minister, tested positive on Wednesday. He has been sent to a COVID Care Centre for treatment.
On Tuesday, Sepahijala district Magistrate Chandra Kumar Jamatia and SP Krishnendu Chakraborty tested positive. Six employees of the DM office also did so.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath