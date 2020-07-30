Tripura government extends lockdown till August 4 as cases continue to surge

The Tripura government has extended the lockdown for another week as the novel coronavirus cases continued to register a surge. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced the decision on Wednesday evening and said the measure was needed to check the spread of infections and complete an ongoing door-to-door health survey.

The Chief Minister regretted that residents of some interior localities had prevented health teams from conducting the survey and to perform spot tests on people with COVID-19 symptoms. Calling such disruptions ‘unfortunate’, Mr. Deb urged upon people to cooperate with the survey.

“You have now one more week for check-up at your homes. If you don’t come forward to join the survey, you will be at loss if you are already exposed to the ailment.”

The cases soared to 4,298 with the official update last made available on Tuesday night while 17 patients had died from the decease.

Police officer tests positive

A police officer, who was part of a security team attached to the Chief Minister, tested positive on Wednesday. He has been sent to a COVID Care Centre for treatment.

On Tuesday, Sepahijala district Magistrate Chandra Kumar Jamatia and SP Krishnendu Chakraborty tested positive. Six employees of the DM office also did so.