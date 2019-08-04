Other States

Tripura government bans unregistered e-rickshaws

more-in

Owners ask for more time to file papers

The Tripura government has banned the plying of unregistered battery-operated rickshaws, also known as e-rickshaws, causing disruption for commuters.

The deadline to register the vehicles ended on July 31. A senior official in the Transport Department said a large number of e-rickshaw owners had failed to register their vehicles.

“The non-compliance had continued despite a few extensions in the deadline,” he told The Hindu on Saturday.

The Tripura High Court has issued several directions regarding e-rickshaws since March 2017, but the orders were not implemented.

The erstwhile CPI(M)-led Left Front government had taken a decision in July 2014 to register and license e-rickshaws but no headway was made.

Providing employment

Authorities have been in favour of e-rickshaws as they are a cheap mode of transport and provide employment to youth.

Following the expiry of the deadline, teams have been deployed to impound unregistered e-rickshaws.

The Battery Rickshaw Welfare Association and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have demanded an extension of the deadline.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Tripura
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2019 1:48:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/tripura-government-bans-unregistered-e-rickshaws/article28810956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY