Tripura government bans unregistered e-rickshaws

The Tripura government has banned the plying of unregistered battery-operated rickshaws, also known as e-rickshaws, causing disruption for commuters.

The deadline to register the vehicles ended on July 31. A senior official in the Transport Department said a large number of e-rickshaw owners had failed to register their vehicles.

“The non-compliance had continued despite a few extensions in the deadline,” he told The Hindu on Saturday.

The Tripura High Court has issued several directions regarding e-rickshaws since March 2017, but the orders were not implemented.

The erstwhile CPI(M)-led Left Front government had taken a decision in July 2014 to register and license e-rickshaws but no headway was made.

Providing employment

Authorities have been in favour of e-rickshaws as they are a cheap mode of transport and provide employment to youth.

Following the expiry of the deadline, teams have been deployed to impound unregistered e-rickshaws.

The Battery Rickshaw Welfare Association and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have demanded an extension of the deadline.