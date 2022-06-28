Tripura CM to resign from Rajya Sabha to take oath as an MLA

The value of the Presidential election votes from Tripura will decline after Saha’s resignation as MP

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the State Assembly in the recently held Assembly bypoll will soon travel to New Delhi to submit his resignation as a Member of the Rajya Sabha to the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha and complete formalities, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

Dr. Saha did not take oath as a MLA on Tuesday, but two other newly elected BJP legislators, Malina Debnath and Swapna Das, and Sudip Roy Barman of the Congress, were administered the oath by the the Assembly Speaker. According to the provisions, an elected member has to take oath within 14 days from the day of the declaration of the result.

“The Chief Minister will first resign from Rajya Sabha and then take oath as an MLA. It will happen within the stipulated 14 days,” Mr. Chakraborty told The Hindu.

He added that the related procedures and technicalities were not linked with the election of the President, which is slated for July 18. He added, however, that after Dr. Saha’s resignation as a Member of Parliament, the value of the votes from Tripura would see a decline.

Dr. Saha was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April as the first ever BJP nominee to be elevated to the Upper House of Parliament from Tripura. He became Chief Minister of the State a day after his predecessor, Biplab Kumar Deb, resigned on May 14.

Dr. Saha won from the Town Bardowali constituency in the recently concluded Assembly byelections in Tripura. The Chief Minister and his Ministerial colleagues attended the oath-taking ceremony at the State Assembly premises.