Tripura CM, party MLA in verbal spat

They call each other ‘Mir Jafar’ and ‘parachutist’ as civic poll campaign ends

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar compared party MLA Sudip Roy Barman, his baiter, with Mir Jafar and Jaichand soon after the latter criticised his Government and held him responsible for the current phase of political violence in the State.

Speaking exclusively with a group of television journalists on Tuesday, the Chief Minister alleged that “Mir Jafar and Jaichand type of people become active before every election and they are now trying to cause damage to the party ahead of the civic elections slated for November 25”.

Violence, clashes, targeted attacks and apathy of the police have overshadowed the poll campaigning which ended at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Top leaders of new entrant Trinamool Congress and the ruling BJP ere regularly engaged in spats, while the main Opposition CPI(M) had silently carried out its campaign.

Chief Minister Deb did not say who the Mir Jafar and Jaichand were but his comments were thought to be aimed at Sudip Roy Barman and his dissident camp mate MLA Asish Kumar Saha. Earlier in the day, the duo spoke at length to criticise the Chief Minister without naming him, his Government for alleged gross failures and the police for apathy.

In a harsh voice, Mr. Barman, who was axed from the Cabinet after the Lok Sabha poll in 2019, alleged “there is no democracy in Tripura”. He mocked the Chief Minister stating “a parachutist is now leading the helm of affairs of the State” and “his [Mr. Deb’s) days are now numbered”.

Mr. Barman also said the unrest is ruining the image of Tripura and the “CPI(M) hooligans who joined the BJP are largely involved in incidents of organised violence”.

He urged people to take courage and exercise franchise in the municipal elections to give a befitting reply to “terror tactics”.

The TMC expectedly welcomed the statement of Mr. Barman who categorically denied any nexus with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party.

A senior BJP leader however claimed that Mr. Barman has been in close touch with the TMC and he even helped it to select candidates especially in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).