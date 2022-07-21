Tripura CM Manik Saha tests positive for COVID-19

Asks people who came in contact with him to take precautions

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, on Wednesday, took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but remained asymptomatic.

“I have been tested Covid-19 positive today”, he wrote, adding that he was absolutely fit and fine with no symptoms. He added a photocopy of his COVID-19 Test Report to the post as well. The Chief Minister requested those who have come in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

He underwent tests soon after inaugurating the newly constructed PSA Oxygen plant at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital here Wednesday. He has been routinely attending government and party programmes since he assumed office on May 15 this year.

Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wished him complete and speedy recovery. Deb himself had tested positive for the infection twice during his tenure, and recovered.

The COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Tripura since the first week of July.