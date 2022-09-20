Tripura Assembly accepts MLA’s resignation after 15 months

Simna constituency, from where Brishaketu Debbarma was elected, will not face a by-election to fill the post

Simna constituency, from where Brishaketu Debbarma was elected, will not face a by-election to fill the post

Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker finally accepted the resignation of Brishaketu Debbarma, 15 months after he tendered his resignation as legislator. The disgruntled MLA of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), coalition partner of the BJP, had joined the The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) immediately after resigning.

Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty announced the decision on Monday after Mr. Debbarma refused to join the hearing and stuck to his decision to resign. The former MLA was elected from Simna constituency in west Tripura in 2018 Assembly election and parted ways with the IPFT after he was allegedly side-lined.

Assembly officials confirmed that there will not be any by-election in Simna constituency as the State Assembly election is due in less than six months.

Rajya Sabha election

Now, 59 members are eligible to cast vote in by-poll to the State’s lone Rajya Sabha seat due on September 22. The seat was vacated following the resignation of Dr. Manik Saha, who was appointed as Chief Minister on May 15 last.

BJP has nominated former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and CPI(M) put forth Bhanu Lal Saha to contest in the by-election. BJP-IPFT combine has 43 legislators, CPI(M) has 15 and Congress has one member in the Assembly.

Mr. Deb has every chance of winning as the ruling parties enjoy a two-third majority in the House. He is likely to resign from the State assembly after his expected election to the Rajya Sabha. Then, the Assembly will be left with 58 members.