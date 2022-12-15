Trinamool Congress moves Tripura human rights commission against ‘partisan police’

December 15, 2022 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - Agartala

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, moved the Tripura Human Rights Commission against the State police for allegedly acting in a partisan manner. The party complained that police are preventing Opposition parties from holding political programmes and “often committing excesses on innocent protesters”.

A delegation of the party comprising Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and newly appointed Trinamool State president Pijush Kanti Biswas met officials of the commission and submitted a memorandum. The memorandum cited several instances where police allegedly acted at the behest of the ruling party.

The party also mentioned the recent assault on unemployed job aspirants who were staging demonstrations outside the residence of State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Police even baton-charged a youth suffering from kidney-related ailments and a pregnant girl during the protest on Monday, Pijush Kanti Biswas claimed.

Mr. Biswas is a senior advocate and former Central government standing counsel.

Opposition parties had blamed Minister Nath for “ordering the police to disperse the mob from the premises”. The Minister has not responded to the allegation so far.

Trinamool said the police actions were aimed at silencing voices of resentment and disturbing the organisational activities of the Opposition parties ahead of State Assembly elections.