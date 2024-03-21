GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tremors in parts of Maharashtra's Nanded and Parbhani; no casualty

March 21, 2024 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI

Tremors were felt in parts of Maharashtra's Nanded and Parbhani districts on Thursday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, they said.

The tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded at 6.09 am and 6.19 am, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district, Nanded's disaster management authority said in a release.

In Nanded, the tremors were felt in some areas of the city, and Ardhapur, Mudkhed, Naigaon, Deglur and Biloli talukas of the district.

District Collector Abhijeet Raut appealed to the people not to panic.

Authorities also asked the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses.

Related Topics

earthquake / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.