Other States

Travellers to Goa will have to choose between ₹2,000 COVID test and quarantine

Passengers need to share details of stay

Domestic air passengers landing in Goa will be given two options — of getting tested for COVID-19 by paying ₹2,000 or a 14-day home quarantine stamp.

Hours after Goa Health Minister suggested that air travellers need to carry COVID-19 negative certificates, the State empowered committee changed it giving passengers the two options.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “It is very important to ensure that the passengers entering the state of Goa by air are asked to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate with all stringent measures in place. Goa should lead by example in establishing a comprehensive SOP and implementing strict measures.”

The Minister also said that he was confident that Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant who had been proactive would support in drawing up strong and stringent standard operating procedures, that will help curb community transmission and keep Goa safe.

Self-declaration form

However, addressing a press conference a few hours later, Health Secretary Nila Mohannan said that all air passengers will be thermal screened on arrival and also given a self-declaration form with the two options. “The passengers will have to give details of their place of stay,” Ms. Mohannan said.

On Saturday, Goa reported one more COVID-19 case, taking the total number of active cases to 39.

The State has conducted 610 tests and 37 results were still awaited. There have been 572 negative reports. Of the 55 confirmed cases, 16 have recovered. As many as 604 people are in paid facility quarantine and four under isolation.

May 24, 2020

