‘Transformed’ police stations in Odisha from October 2

When the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, walking into any police station in Odisha may not evoke a sense of nervousness in the mind of the common man as officers won’t dare to ill-treat a complainant.

As part of its much-talked about ‘Mo Sarkar [My government]’ programme, which would be rolled out from October 2, the Naveen Patnaik government on Saturday announced that the conduct of police officers towards complainants will be linked to their career progression.

“Our ofﬁcers and police stations exist for the citizens. It is our utmost duty to treat the citizens with dignity, whenever they visit police stations, deal with their complaints in a professional, ethical and humane manner,” he told policemen in all districts through videoconferencing.

Saying a system was put in place to take feedback from complainants, the CM added: “We will follow up with the complainant, how he was treated at the station and how his complaint was dealt with. The phone number of every petitioner will be recorded and available to everyone in the system — from the CM to the SP.”

“Starting from October 2, I will personally make 10 phone calls every day. Based on the feedback, there will be immediate action appreciating those who are doing good work and initiating action against those who are not,” he added.