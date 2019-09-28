Train, mobile services hit as rain wreaks havoc in Bihar

Incessant rain since Friday night has wreaked havoc in Bihar, including the State’s capital, Patna.

In view of the forecast of continuous rain, a red alert has been sounded in 13 districts in north Bihar.

In Patna, the situation has become alarming and the stagnant rainwater has forced people to remain inside their houses.

In Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh, Kadam Kuan and Patliputra colony, rainwater entered houses, forcing people to move to higher floors or other places.

Telephone lines and mobile services have collapsed in these areas, with massive shutdown of electricity since Friday night.

Schools and offices have been closed.

Train services too have been temporarily suspended, especially on the Gaya-Koderma, Ara-Sasaram and Samatipur-Darbhanga routes.

“Several trains have been affected on several routes because of heavy rain”, said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway.

The State Disaster Management Department has sounded a red alert, especially in 13 districts of north Bihar, in view of the heavy rain on Saturday.

“District officials have been have been asked to be fully prepared to face the sitaution”, said Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratyay Amrit.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department too has sounded an alert as water levels in the Ganga and the Gandak have been rising, causing pressure to embankment at some places.

At most places, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark. In Patna too, the river is flowing above danger mark.

In the State capital, the situation is worse as people are marooned in waterlogged areas, with heavy rain pouring since Friday night.

At hospitals, rainwater entered wards, causing major inconvenience to patients.

“What to do...it seems all the drainage system of Patna has been clogged and water has become stagnant...worse, it is still raining”, said Atul Kumar, a doctor in Rajendra Nagar.