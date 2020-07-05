Other States

Total shutdown in Odisha’s Cuttack city till June 8

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Odisha government on Saturday declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

All non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.

Cuttack’s COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain further spread of the virus.

Restrictions will be imposed on vehicular movement and non-essential services.

