Torrential rain batters coastal Odisha

Torrential rain battered the coastal region of Odisha on Thursday, worsening the deluge and disrupting normal life in the State.

Although heavy rains sent several rivers into spate, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner said there was no possibility of large-scale floods except in a few areas in Keonjhar district where the Baitarani river was flowing above the danger mark.

“There was very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in some coastal districts of Odisha in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday morning. Theaverage rainfall in the State was 54.9 mm,” said the SRC analysing the situation.

Average rainfall (more than 100 mm) was recorded in five districts — Kendrapara (271.7 mm), Jagatsinghpur (236.1 mm), Jajpur (137 mm), Cuttack (113.5 mm) and Bhadrak (105.7 mm). Ersama block of Jagatsinghpur recorded the highest 450 mm rain during the last 24 hours.

“All major rivers are flowing below the danger level. Only Baitarani river is flowing above the warning level at Akhuapada. There has been waterlogging in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts which have received extremely heavy rainfall,” said SRC Bishnupada Sethi.

Waterlogging was also reported on the campus of Sun Temple in Konark.The Archaeological Survey of India deployed four high-powered motors to pump out the water from the campus.

The Cuttack district administration ordered closure of educational institutes in view of heavy rain on Thursday.

More rains predicted

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rainfall on Friday. “The depression over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and north coastal Odisha moved slightly westwards and intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to continue to move west/north-west and weaken gradually during the next 24 hours,” it said.