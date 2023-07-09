Torrential monsoon rains create havoc in Himachal Pradesh; rivers in spate in Punjab

July 09, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Torrential monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have triggered incidents of cloud bursts, flash floods, and landslides during the past three days, claiming at least five human lives in the past 36 hours.

Incessant rains have also lashed neighbouring States of Punjab and Haryana, leaving its rivers Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas (Punjab) and Yamuna (Haryana) in spate, resulting in flood-like situations and water logging across many parts of these States, putting normal life out of gear.

Three persons were killed at Madholi village (Kumarsain) in Shimla district in the wee hours of Sunday morning, following a landslide, according to State’s Emergency Operation Center. One woman died at Lankabekar village in Kullu district, after she got buried under the debris, triggered by the landslide. On July 8, one person was found dead at Kakiyan village in Chamba district, who was buried under the debris of a landslide. Close to Over 730 roads including three National Highways are blocked in the State, following landslides.

Since June 24, following the onset of the monsoon, incessant rains have created havoc in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the loss of human and cattle lives, besides damaging several roads, vehicles, and residential and commercial buildings.

Himachal Pradesh has so far witnessed a loss of 45 human lives owing to rain-related incidents. The total monetary loss so far is pegged at Rs 362.66 Crores. In the ongoing monsoon season, the State has witnessed 15 instances of flash floods, while as many as 17 landslides have occurred following heavy spells of rain. One incident of cloud burst has also been reported.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said he has issued directions to district authorities and his ministers and party MLAs to reach out to people as many are facing difficulties, especially in the low-lying areas and the areas along the rivers, following heavy spells of rain. Waterlogging was seen in several areas of Mohali, and Patiala among other places. In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, traffic jams were seen following waterlogging.

In Chandigarh, a resident of a government house in sector 27, said that since yesterday the rainwater has started to seep in from the roof following incessant rains. “Most of my belongings in the house are getting ruined by the rainwater. The administration should take immediate steps to help me,” said the person, who is a resident of the Type 11 government house, but requested anonymity.

According to a statement from the Ludhiana district administration that water has been released from Ropar Headworks which will be reaching Ludhiana (Sutlej River), and hence the people in nearby areas are advised to stay on alert and avoid going near the embankments.

In Haryana, as well flood-like situations and water-logging were seen in many parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain very likely at most places till July 10 over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, besides ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall at isolated places in these places.

