Top LeT commander among 3 militants killed in Pulwama

Three militants, including a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, were on July 14 killed in an overnight operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira was killed, along with two local terrorists in Pulwama. I congratulate the police and security forces,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The three militants were encircled during the midnight operation of the security forces in New Colony of Pulwama town.

“The search party came under fire from the hiding militants, triggering an encounter,” the police said.

Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed and the Internet snapped after the operation was called off in Pulwama town “as a precautionary measure”.


