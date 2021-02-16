Toddler bitten by stray dogs dies in Madhya Pradesh

An 18-month-old girl bitten by stray dogs on Saturday while playing outside her house here succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh police said.
The toddler died while she was undergoing treatment for multiple bites of some stray dogs at the government medical college and hospital, Madhotal police station incharge Reena Pandey said.
The deceased, Deepali, was playing outside her house in the Kathonda locality when some strays bit her, inflicting severe injuries on the stomach, she said.
“On hearing Deepali’s cries, her mother rescued her from the canines,” Ms. Pandey said.
The toddler’s body has been handed over to family members after the post-mortem.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath