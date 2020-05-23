To generate employment, Mizoram gives sports industry status

The Mizoram Cabinet has granted industry status to sports, a move aimed at generating employment.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his Mizo National Front government followed the sports policy in many countries for the approval during a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

“We seek to invest more in sports for the generation of employment and increasing value. The industry status should help us meet the requirements of sportspersons and others involved in the sector,” he said.

Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte said the Sports and Youth Services department had advised the State government to grant the status.

“Sports investors and promoters will benefit from it but the sportspersons will be the ultimate beneficiaries,” he said, adding that the status would ensure sustainability, proper registration and management of sports.

“The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other industrial bodies have shown interest in our move. Sports and its infrastructure will be eligible for availing of subsidy, loan and assistance from private and government sources,” Mr. Royte said.

Mizoram has a pool of footballers playing for premier clubs across the country. The State has also done well in hockey and weightlifting in recent years.