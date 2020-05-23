Other States

To generate employment, Mizoram gives sports industry status

The State has a pool of footballers playing for premier clubs across the country

The Mizoram Cabinet has granted industry status to sports, a move aimed at generating employment.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his Mizo National Front government followed the sports policy in many countries for the approval during a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

“We seek to invest more in sports for the generation of employment and increasing value. The industry status should help us meet the requirements of sportspersons and others involved in the sector,” he said.

Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte said the Sports and Youth Services department had advised the State government to grant the status.

“Sports investors and promoters will benefit from it but the sportspersons will be the ultimate beneficiaries,” he said, adding that the status would ensure sustainability, proper registration and management of sports.

“The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other industrial bodies have shown interest in our move. Sports and its infrastructure will be eligible for availing of subsidy, loan and assistance from private and government sources,” Mr. Royte said.

Mizoram has a pool of footballers playing for premier clubs across the country. The State has also done well in hockey and weightlifting in recent years.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:27:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/to-generate-employment-mizoram-gives-sports-industry-status/article31658026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY