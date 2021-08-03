‘TMC will defeat BJP in Tripura’

Party gen. secy. Abhishek Banerjee promises frequent visits

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced on Monday that he will be visiting Tripura frequently henceforth to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the Assembly election due in early 2023.

He claimed that people of the State were eager to replace the BJP-led coalition government with that of Ma, Mati and Manush (Mother, Motherland and People) — the official plank of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s party.

“I am coming to Tripura again after two weeks. I may visit the State four times a month to prepare the ground to unseat BJP from power,” Mr. Banerjee said at a news conference here.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Banerjee tweeted a video to claim that his car was hit by the BJP workers on his way to Tripureswari temple. The State BJP, however, dismissed the charge.

Mr. Banerjee later posted another message on his twitter handle: “Despite using all his might, @BjpBiplab SHALL NOT be able to stop me from reaching out to the people of #Tripura who deserve to see the light of Democracy!”

The slogan ‘Ebar Tripura’ [This Time Tripura] was displayed at the press conference venue. Mr. Banerjee said party chief Ms. Banerjee had given him the responsibility to make certain that TMC won in the 2023 Assembly election. “We are certain to do that,” he said.

He made two major political announcements: one, the TMC would not ally with the CPI(M), and two, the party would not engineer defections in the BJP for a backdoor entry.