Tip-off leads to the arrest of three rebels in Manipur

Police have arrested three rebels allegedly involved in the killing of a migrant worker and other insurgency related activities on Saturday night. This was disclosed during a press conference by Clay Khongsai, the Additional Inspector General of Police (Law and order), on Sunday evening.

“On receipt of specific information about the presence of some armed rebels, we had launched operations in some parts in Imphal east district. Around 4:50 p.m., one team could arrest one youth identified as Thokchom Suresh (39). Police recovered one .38 pistol with one magazine, ₹1,000 in cash, two mobile phones and one laptop,” he explained.

Suresh reportedly disclosed to the police commandos that he was an advisor of the All Manipur Students Union and the convener of the Advisory committee of the AMSU. He had joined the People’s Liberation Army in 1997 and underwent a basic military training in Nagaland. The laptop was given to him by one “Major” Umakanta of Singjamei.

Mr. Khongsai said that that investigation into this case may even be handed over to a Central agency. Suresh was later handed over to the Porompat Police station for necessary lawful processing.

In another incident, police nabbed two rebels from the general areas of Andro, Imphal east district, on Sunday evening. One of them, Hijam Sanatomba of the People’s Liberation Army, has been transporting guns of the outfit here and there. He was allegedly involved in the killing of a migrant worker at Andro some time back. The other PLA rebel, Hijam Itomba of Andro, reportedly disclosed that he was involved in the planting of a China-made hand grenade in the makeshift shed where the labourers sleep.

Police have registered cases against all of them and investigation is underway.