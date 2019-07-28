Tinkering with Article 35A akin to setting off explosives: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, while speaking during the 20th foundation day of the party, warned the Centre against tinkering with Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"Any attempt of tinkering with Article 35A (which deals with State subject laws) is akin to setting explosives on fire. Not only the hand that will light it will get damaged but the whole body," said the former chief minister to hundreds of the party workers assembled in Srinagar on the occasion.

She said her party "will fight till death against any move to tinker with the State’s special status". "Any such attempt will have disastrous consequences that nobody would be able to control."

Ms. Mufti said she was ready to go to jail while protecting the same. "Many of my party workers were harassed. New Delhi knew the PDP will be the only party that stands like a wall (to protect special status)," she said.

Ms. Mufti criticised National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah for his remarks that the court order on Article 35A will be acceptable to them.

"No tampering with the special status is acceptable to us," she said.