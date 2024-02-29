GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Time to put criminals behind bars: Governor Ananda Bose on Shahjahan Sheikh’s arrest

We have to put an end to the cycle of violence in Bengal, says Governor Ananda Bose

February 29, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File photo

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday, February 29, 2024, welcomed the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the sexual assault and land grab case in Sandeshkhali and asserted that the time has come to put criminals, who are ruling the roost in parts of Bengal, behind bars.

Absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested on the early hours of Thursday from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali violence: Fire and smoke in a West Bengal village 

"This is the beginning of an end. We have to put an end to the cycle of violence in Bengal. In parts of Bengal, the goons are ruling the roost. This must end and the gangsters should be put behind bars", the Governor said at a press conference here.

Mr. Bose maintained that the Sandeshkhali incident is only the tip of an iceberg, suggesting there is much more to it than what meets the eye.

ALSO READ
BJP on sit-in against 'worsening' law and order in West Bengal
sexual assault & rape / West Bengal / gangs & organised crime / law enforcement

