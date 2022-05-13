Other States

Tigress found dead in Ranthambore

File image for representation

File image for representation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A tigress was found dead at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday, an official said.

The carcass of T-61, aged around 11 years, was found in Zone 7 of the tiger reserve, following which it was taken to the Rajbagh forest chowki.

Ranthambore Field Director Seduram Yadav said prima facie the death occurred after falling from a height but the exact cause of it will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Forest officials said T-61 was the daughter of T-8 (Ladli) and T-34 (Kumbha) and had made Zone 7 and 8 of the tiger reserve as its territory and was seen with T-58.

The animal's last rites were performed after a post-mortem was conducted by veterinarians in presence of forest and administrative officials, Mr. Yadav said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
wildlife
nature and wildlife
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2022 4:53:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/tigress-found-dead-in-ranthambore/article65410522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY