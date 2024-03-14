Three workers from West Bengal killed after falling off bridge in Chhattisgarh

March 14, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Dhamtari

Three workers hailing from West Bengal were killed after their motorcycle hit the railing of a bridge and they fell into a dry canal in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The accident took place on Wednesday, March 13. 2024 under Sihawa police station limits when the three men were heading on the two-wheeler from Bhothli Bodra village towards Sankra village, a police official said.

They were engaged in the work of laying high tension electricity lines in the area and resided in Bhothli Bodra village, he said.

As per preliminary information, the motorcycle rider failed to negotiate a turn on the bridge and the vehicle hit its railing, he said.

While the two-wheeler remained on the bridge, the three persons fell off the bridge into the 14-feet-deep bed of a dry canal and died on the spot, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Shariful Haq (21), Abdul Rahim (42) and Kamalin Jamal (26), all natives of Malda district in West Bengal, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the police said.