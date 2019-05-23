Three-tier security at 17 counting centres in Tripura

Three-tier security measures will be in place to ensure incident-free counting of votes in elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura. Central paramilitary forces have been deployed inside and outside the counting centres in West and East Tripura seats.

Sources in the State’s poll panel said on Wednesday that security and administrative arrangements have been designed in compliance with the directives of the Election Commission. They said that the counting procedure would follow the set protocol and advisories of the Commission.

Elections in the State, particularly in the West Tripura constituency on April 11, were marred by allegations of rigging, booth capturing and violations of the model code of conduct.

Poll deferred

The controversy led to the deferment of poll in the East Tripura constituency from April 18 to April 23 to pave way for the deployment of adequate central forces at all polling stations.

The Election Commission also ordered repolling at 168 polling stations in West Tripura on May 12 after analysing reports from its special observer, observers and the CEO. Sources in the poll panel said 38 central observers and several micro observers will oversee the counting at 12 centres in East Tripura and five in West Tripura.

The CPI(M) and the Congress teams met CEO Sriram Taranikant to demand foolproof security at the counting centres and protection to counting agents.