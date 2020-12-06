Three ranking rebel leaders of Manipur arrested

Bomb-making material from them

Three ranking rebel leaders were arrested in Manipur and Nagaland while the Assam Rifles personnel seized foreign goods being smuggled to Manipur from Myanmar, police sources said on Sunday.

Two rebel leaders of Manipur — L. Arjun (32) and N. Dilip — were arrested in Bihar on November 2. Reports said they are the finance secretary and the assistant finance secretary of a proscribed underground outfit. They have been brought to Imphal. The police reportedly recovered bomb-making material from them.

The Nagaland police and the Assam Rifles arrested one Manipuri rebel on Saturday at Chumukedima in Nagaland. One .22 mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from him.

The Assam Rifles on Saturday seized intoxicants and four foreign-made motor bikes smuggled from Myanmar at Moreh, border town in Manipur. The seized intoxicants are valued at ₹8.19 lakh. Official sources said the bikes and drugs were handed over to the customs office at Moreh.